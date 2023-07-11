WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was eight years ago this week that family members last saw a Wichita infant. But it was not until almost three weeks later that he was reported missing.

Vincent Moore was four months old when he was last seen around 31st Street South and Hydraulic Avenue on July 11, 2015.

On July 30, 2015, family members notified police that the baby was missing. The Wichita Police Department said it happened after a child custody handoff.

Two pictures of Vincent Moore and one of his diaper bag. (Photos provided by Wichita Police Department)

The mother left Vincent and a 2-year-old child at their biological father’s house at the beginning of June. The mother tried to contact the father over the next few days but could not reach him.

In mid-June, police said the father was confirmed to be in Texas with the two children but returned to Wichita on July 9, 2015.

The last time the family knows Vincent was seen was on July 11, 2015.

The biological father was pulled over and arrested in a separate case in late July. The 2-year-old was with him, but Vincent was not.

That is when the WPD became involved. They released photos of the infant and his diaper bag.

This week, the WPD is again trying to raise awareness about the missing child.

“For eight years since his disappearance, the family and friends of Vincent and the Wichita community have not had answers as to why he disappeared,” the WPD said on social media. “He would be eight years old today. The Wichita Police Department has not forgotten Vincent, and we are still seeking answers in his case.”

If you have information about what happened to Vincent Moore, call WPD at 316-268-4379. You can also email the WPD’s Cold Case Unit at coldcase@wichita.gov.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or downloading the free P3 mobile app.