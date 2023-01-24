First responders go to the railroad tracks near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Boulevard after someone reported finding a body on Jan. 23, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near railroad tracks.

It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd., near Mt. Vernon. A railroad employee had discovered a man lying facedown near the tracks and called 911.

Police and Wichita Fire responded to the scene and found the body of 22-year-old Daniel Studebaker. He had been reported missing just a few hours previously.

His cause of death is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 316-268-4407 or, if they want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.