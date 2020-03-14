FOUND: Wichita Police located runaway girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Wichita have located a runaway girl after asking the public to help find her late Friday via Twitter.

Wichita, we need your help in locating Evan Lawless. She ran away from her home this afternoon around 2pm. She is 5ft, 100lbs green eyes and blond hair wearing a brown hoodie and sweats. If you see her please call 911. pic.twitter.com/FcOQnsS8LD — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) March 14, 2020

In a Tweet, the Wichita Police said Evan Lawless ran away from home March 13 around 2 p.m. They posted the request that day after 9:45 p.m.

Police said Lawless is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and sweats. They did not say where in the city she went missing.

Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police reached out to KSN shortly before noon Saturday to say that the girl was found without incident.

