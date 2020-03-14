WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Wichita have located a runaway girl after asking the public to help find her late Friday via Twitter.
In a Tweet, the Wichita Police said Evan Lawless ran away from home March 13 around 2 p.m. They posted the request that day after 9:45 p.m.
Police said Lawless is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and sweats. They did not say where in the city she went missing.
Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police reached out to KSN shortly before noon Saturday to say that the girl was found without incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas public defender turnover slows, but still high
- FOUND: Wichita Police located runaway girl
- Wichitans react to new gathering ban
- Some churches to close and offer online services, others keeping doors open
- Teachman’s Take: Winter’s brief visit leading into the weekend