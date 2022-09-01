WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.

The WPD says Amanda Crabtree’s family reported her missing. Later that day, Crabtree’s car, a black Hyundai Sonata, was found abandoned at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson. Her personal belongings were still in the car.

Amanda Crabtree (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Amanda Crabtree (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area but have not found her.

Police say a woman believed to be Crabtree was seen at the rest area with her cat. She may still have her cat with her.

Crabtree is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Police say she may have dyed her hair blue. She has blue eyes.

If you have information about Crabtree or where she is, call investigators at 316-268-4181.