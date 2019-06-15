Missouri police officer shot while transporting prisoner

Local

by: KSHB

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old police officer is recovering after being shot by a prisoner during a struggle inside a police vehicle.

Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab was shot Friday while transporting the inmate, 38-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin, to St. Joseph.

Daviess County prosecutors on Saturday charged Griffin with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Griffin was shot in the hand during the struggle.

Patrol spokesman Jacob Angle said Monday that Diab was in stable condition.

Friends gathered Sunday in Trenton for a prayer service to support Diab. KQ2 reports that Diab’s friend, Kendra Lickteig, said the officer was smiling and in good spirits after undergoing a second surgery Sunday morning.

The patrol’s investigation into the shooting is continuing.

n outside Kansas City, Missouri.

Highway Patrol confirms an officer with the Trenton, Missouri police department was transporting the prisoner 38-year-old Jamey A. Griffin on U.S. 69.

Around 3 p.m. a struggle took place inside the vehicle and the officer was shot in the abdomen.

Emergency medical personnel responded to assist the officer at a convenience store in Winston.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is critical condition.

The suspect is in custody and was also taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Officials say the suspect was restrained and it’s unclear how he got free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather