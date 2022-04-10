VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Missouri has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in Valley Center on Saturday, April 9.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) identified 48-year-old Catherine Granell, of Rayville, Mo., as the victim.

According to the SCSO, around 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, Granell was driving a Suzuki passenger car eastbound on 85th St N. She failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the 85th St N and Ridge Road intersection and was hit on the driver’s side by a Dodge truck.

Granell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the SCSO. The driver of the Dodge truck was uninjured.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under investigation.