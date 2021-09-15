Misunderstanding of instructions leads to gate incident at McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita. (KSN Photo)

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – A misunderstanding of instructions forced inbound and outbound traffic to McConnell Air Force Base to be closed for a time on Wednesday.

At around 10:30 a.m., a civilian was apprehended after misunderstanding instructions at the base’s West Gate.

Security Forces responded, located and detained the person. Investigators have determined that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding of instructions given to the driver on gate entry procedures.

The base has since resumed normal operations.  

The base reminds everyone that ID checks are required before entry to Air Force installations.

