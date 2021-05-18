Mitchell County Sheriff’s deputy avoids collision on Kansas Highway 9

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mitchell County Sheriff’s deputy wasn’t seriously injured after he avoided a head-on collision on Monday just east of Beloit.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a black GMC Envoy entered the deputy’s lane on Kansas Highway 9 just east of Hope Lane.

The deputy avoided the collision by entering the north ditch. However, his patrol vehicle still received extensive damage.

The deputy was transported to the Mitchell County Hospital and later released. The driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid according to the post.