Mitchell County Sheriff’s deputy avoids collision on Kansas Highway 9

Local

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office)

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mitchell County Sheriff’s deputy wasn’t seriously injured after he avoided a head-on collision on Monday just east of Beloit.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a black GMC Envoy entered the deputy’s lane on Kansas Highway 9 just east of Hope Lane.

The deputy avoided the collision by entering the north ditch. However, his patrol vehicle still received extensive damage.

The deputy was transported to the Mitchell County Hospital and later released. The driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid according to the post.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories