Mix of weather conditions creates traffic problems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A winter storm is moving across Kansas. The storm calls for ice and snow across the state.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers are busy with a number of accidents on I-135 south of Salina to exit 72. There are also accidents on I-70 near the Ellsworth, Lincoln county line.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman posted some pictures a viewer shared with her.

Freezing rain in Salina! You can see it accumulating on the trees.

These pictures were shared with me from Kevin Beagley. If you must travel, please be weather aware with so many different types of weather happening around Kansas. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx @NWSWichita pic.twitter.com/oYNMhLFsbp — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) January 10, 2020

The City of Goddard posted a picture of a truck jackknifed on Kellogg near 167th Street West. It has temporarily closed the westbound lane. There are injuries from it.

Riley County Police Department posted a couple of pictures showing the ice on a patrol car and on the roads.

The department says roads are icy in Manhattan and across the county.

Our KSN team is tracking the conditions. Reporter Hunter Funk got video of the snow in Garden City.

Snow is coming down thick in Garden City pic.twitter.com/Nue4U7odL2 — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) January 10, 2020

“I encourage all Kansans to be cautious as the winter storm moves through our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Stay off the roads if possible and be mindful of emergency response personnel working hard to keep our citizens safe.”

Avoid travel if you can, but if you must travel, be sure your car’s gas tank is full and you have an emergency kit.

Vehicle emergency kits should include blankets, flashlights, batteries, a cell phone charger, hand-warmers, high-energy food snacks, bottled water, necessary medications, a snow shovel, flares and other emergency supplies. Make sure your cell phone is charged and someone is aware of your itinerary, including expected time of arrival. And whether at home or on the road, listen to your local radio and television stations for the latest weather information.

For continuously-updated road information, go to the Kansas Road Condition map.

You can also call 511 – for Kansas road condition information from anywhere in the U.S., call 1-866-511-KDOT (5368).

Information on winter driving tips is available from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

