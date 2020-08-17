Mixed emotions from students as Wichita State starts classes this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a staggered move-in process Wichita State University is welcoming students back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 16.

“I thought things would be so much better by now that I would feel much more comfortable going back,” WSU Senior David Garcia said.

Instead Garcia is getting ready to start his final year at Wichita State online. “It’s really sad to be honest. It’s disheartening. I want to do all of those lasts you know and really immerse myself in that college experience I’ve really come to love,” he said.

WSU is adopting a hybrid model for the Fall semester. Some classes will be online, others in person, and some a mix of the two.

“Honestly, I’m a little bit nervous with everything going on but I am really excited that WSU has sent so many resources for students,” WSU Senior Kiah Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt is living on campus and serving as a residential advisor. She said just transitioning into dorm rooms and on campus gives some comfort, “I believe people are doing a good job of social distancing. I haven’t seen people like not abiding by the rules.”

WSU’s Student Government Association put out a survey to see how comfortable students are returning to campus.

“Over half of those results showed that students aren’t exactly comfortable. It’s just more of like a health and safety precaution,” Garcia said. “On the other hand, there are still a lot of students that feel I’m not going to get the same level of education that I pay for if I’m doing this completely online.”

But for students, it’s not only about passing classes but also passing the pandemic.

“Are we taking the precautions that need to be taken? Am I safe? Am I going to be safe here? So really just reassuring them we’re trying our best,” Nesbitt said.

Masks are required for everyone on campus, even visitors.

