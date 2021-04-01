MLB’s Opening Day has local bars hoping for a home run this season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and many Kansans have stepped up to their plates, going to watch the game at local restaurants.

Last year, the MLB was thrown a curveball. Due to the pandemic, baseball season was shorter, and because of restrictions, most fans couldn’t enjoy Opening Day at their favorite restaurants. Local business owners said this season sales are looking up.

“People are calling up and saying, are you going to have the New York Yankees game? Are you going to have the Kansas City game on? Are you going to have the Cubs on? I’m like, yes, yes, we will,” said Luis López, owner of Hurricane Bar and Grill in Wichita.

López said he’s relieved restrictions have eased so he can open his doors to baseball fans like himself.

“It’s big. People have been waiting for this for this moment,” said López.

The manager of AJ’s Sports Grill, Nick McEwen, said he’s received similar calls from customers.

“We’ve been fielding calls for probably the last week and a half people wanting to make sure that we’ve got the MLB ticket,” said McEwen.

Both López and McEwen have the MLB Ticket which allows them to show any game in real-time at their restaurants.

“We’re expecting people to get out here and hang out,” said McEwen.

López and McEwan said they hope baseball season will help with financials after a tough year due to the pandemic.

“You want to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ve seen the light,” said López.

Tom Lee is a big baseball fan. He said it’s been a nice change to be out at a bar to watch the game.

“It’s nice to be able to get out period. I met some good people here who I’m sharing a beer with, watching baseball,” said Lee.