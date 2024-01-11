WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dr. Martin Luther King Junior would have turned 95 on Jan. 15.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and many organizations are hosting events to honor his legacy.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is holding a commemoration and awards luncheon from 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Rhatigan Student Center Beggs Ballroom at Wichita State University.

“Join Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for a special event at Wichita State University to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. You are invited to celebrate the life and achievements of this influential leader who fought tirelessly for civil rights and equality. The event will feature a luncheon where we will recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the community. Come and be inspired by the powerful words and lasting impact of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Let us continue his mission of creating a more just and inclusive society. Do not miss out on this opportunity to reflect and honor the great legacy of this remarkable leader!”

The Wichita State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a commemoration on Jan. 31, and it is open to the public.

“When you think about what MLK represented, he was definitely someone who focused on education,” event organizer Clarence Albury said. “He believed in education and equal rights to education for all Americans, I would say. And so as an educational institution, I think it’s important for us to focus on those values, focus on those things that MLK really cared about, which was education of the populace.”

They are also creating an exhibit next week with art, pictures, and historic articles.

“I think his life and his legacy was something that impacted all people,” Albury said. “I think he was someone that represented the ordinary small man, as we say, in our community. And he also represented interests that people might consider to be overarching. And so I think upholding his legacy is important for all of us to remember those people who have gone before us, who who fought for equality, who fought for justice, equal rights for all people.”

Albury says only some things have changed since the 60s, and the fight for justice doesn’t end.

“We want people to come and join us,” Albury said. “We want people to participate and to remember. I think what MLK stood for, to remember that we’re all in this together, that we’re all trying to find ways to move forward. We’re all trying to find ways to fight the good fight.”