BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire that started in the early morning hours of Wednesday has caused damage to a mobile home.

According to a Facebook post by Butler County Fire District #3 (BCFD), the fire started around 1:41 a.m. in the 500 block of N. U.S. Highway 77 in Douglass.

(Courtesy: Butler County Fire District #3)

BCFD #3 assisted BCFD #8 in the efforts to fight the fire.

Butler County dispatch said there were no injuries reported, and the amount of damage is currently unknown. An investigation is ongoing.