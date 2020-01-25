Moderate income housing comes to a rural community

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been almost 13 years since Greensburg was hit by a tornado, taking out homes and the towns’ population. Now, like most rural communities, they’re working to build more affordable housing to try and bring people in.

Greensburg and a dozen other communities were given a grant from the Kansas Moderate Income Housing Program to build housing that is affordable for those on a limited income.

With $400,000 dollars given to Greensburg, they have recently laid the foundation for two new duplexes, with the hope to have them completed by the end of summer 2020.

City officials said it’s something they’ve needed since 2007.

“Here in Greensburg, we have a much different situation, just because of the devastation that we had here almost 13 years ago that destroyed much of our housing and so this definitely provides something that at a more moderate-income level for people to rent,” said Greensburg City Administrator Stacy Barnes.

Barnes said they plan to keep building more housing units and businesses to continue growth for the community.

