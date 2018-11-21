Modernize Thanksgiving with these cooking hacks Video

(NBC News) - Thanksgiving cooking is undergoing a gadget revolution.

Amazon is hoping Alexa will become a permanent fixture in Thanksgiving kitchens thanks to its "guided cooking" feature.

"Alexa will walk you through step by step so you don't have to use your grubby hands to touch phone, or turn through a recipe book," says Molly Wade from Amazon Devices.

Keeping all hands on deck, and off of appliances, can make for a more sanitary kitchen.

Esther Choi, host of Eater's "Kitchen Gadget Test Show," suggests thinking outside of the oven with an electric turkey fryer.

"It could be kind of terrifying, but this is like the safest way to fry a turkey," she says.

A turkey can cook in about a fifth of the time in a fryer, saving time and oven space.

If you do run into trouble, you can always seek advice from the Butterball Turkey talk line, which is accessible through Amazon devices.

Those experts will be working overtime through the holiday, so you don't have to.

RELATED | Butterball Turkey Talk Line

Experts are also available to answer your questions by phone. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.

2018 Turkey Talk-Line Hours (Central Standard Time):

November 21st: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

November 22nd (Thanksgiving Day): 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

November 23rd - December 21st: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

December 22nd - 23rd: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

December 24th (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

