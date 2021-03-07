Mom arrested for involuntary manslaughter, DUI after wreck kills 5-year-old daughter

UPDATE 3-7-2021 2:00 pm: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the 5-year-old victim, Aleah A. Reyes. The sheriff’s office also released the name of the driver, Nory Lam, who is the victim’s mother.

Officials say additional investigative efforts determined probable cause existed to arrest and book Lam for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 5-year-old girl died following a car crash early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of 47th south and 127th, southeast of McConnell Air Force Base.

Sgt. Benjamin Romero of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said Nory Lam was driving westbound on 47th Street when she went off the roadway. He said investigators are checking to see if alcohol may have played a factor.

He said responding crews pronounced the 5-year-old passenger dead at the scene.