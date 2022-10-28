WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College Hill in Wichita is a hot spot for trick-or-treating every Halloween. Hundreds of people will fill the neighborhood streets.

Last year, the fun night took a scary turn for one Wichita boy, Kimani Scott.

“As we were walking across (Douglas), my son slipped out my hand and took off running,” said Lacey Haynes, Kiamani’s mom.

A driver heading west on Douglas hit the 4-year-old boy.

“At the time it happened, I didn’t think my son was alive. So it was definitely scary. My older kids were screaming, and they were really scared, too,” Haynes said.

The accident sent him to the emergency room.

“By the grace of God, we ended up leaving the hospital with a pretty bad concussion and some pretty bad road rash, and that was it,” she said.

Wichita Police initially arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver pleaded guilty to assault in February, and his two counts of DUI were dismissed.

“We weren’t spending Halloween thinking that, you know, a drunk driver was going to come out of nowhere. So definitely just hold on to your kids and if you can go without driving, park your car and just walk so that there’s less traffic on the road,” Haynes said.

This year the College Hill Neighborhood Association is barricading several blocks for trick-or-treaters.

“We’re pretty grateful that they are making changes. Not that it was anything to do with, you know, the neighborhood or anything like that. But the fact that my son’s accident didn’t happen in vain, that there are changes coming because it definitely makes us happy,” Haynes said.

Despite last year, Kimani and his siblings are not staying scared, and they are ready for Halloween.

The barricades in College Hill will be up from 5 to 9 p.m. on Halloween night. If you want to know the specific locations, click here.