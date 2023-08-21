WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monday is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

At a round table, area officials talked about the importance of educating kids and others about the dangers and deadliness of the drug.

All schools in USD 259 have Narcan in case of an overdose.

Corey Wontorski (Courtesy: Tamatha Arnott)

One family who lost their son to fentanyl shared the importance of talking with your kids.

“We think that whatever he was trying to get … he was trying to sleep. We don’t believe he was trying to get high that night because he had a super day planned the next day,” said Tammy Arnott.

Tammy’s son, Corey Wontorski, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 24 years old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 107,000 people died in 2022 from a drug overdose.