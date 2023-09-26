WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monarch butterflies are migrating south for the winter and now is the time you can see them up close.

The butterflies fly from the northern states to Mexico. In the spring, the monarchs will return to lay their eggs.

Wichita’s Botanica is a great place to see the migration and is working to tag hundreds of butterflies. The tag is placed on the butterfly’s underside hindwing.

“Tagging is a way to help track data, to see how many monarchs are getting to Mexico and track their path,” Kristina Niles, Botanica special events assistance, said. “It’s a citizen science project that anyone can participate in through monarchwatch.org.”

While at Botanica, the monarchs often roost in the trees, eat and continue their journey south.

“They have been really swarming in to stay here for a little for a break, so it’s a great thing to come see in person. It’s beautiful,” Niles added.

To see the tagging, Botanica will be conducting another event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. For more information, click here.