Monday’s high school basketball scores

Girls Scores
Central Plains 98, Macksville 8
Cimarron 57, Lakin 50
Cunningham 57, Stafford 29
Elkhart 59, Meade 38
Hutchinson Trinity 50, Southeast of Saline 23
Phillipsburg 61, Oakley 49
Smith Center 59, Ellis 48
Stanton County 59, Sublette 32
Syracuse 50, Southwestern Heights 26
Trego 63, Thomas More Prep 48
Victoria 35, Ellsworth 33
Boys Scores
Berean Academy 61, Burrton 14
Ellsworth 59, Otis-Bison 25
Garden Plain 73, Rose Hill 61
Haven 84, Winfield 57
Inman 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 45
Iola 59, Douglas 38
Lyons 61, Russell 20
Stafford 71, Cunningham 46
Sterling 57, Smoky Valley 35