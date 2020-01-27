Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial: Defense team presents case against impeachment

Monster Buck Classic names 67-point buck ‘King of Kansas’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A 67-point whitetail deer shot by a Kansas bow hunter has won “King of Kansas” honors.

The nontypical whitetail deer was shot in October by Brian Butcher of Andover, who earned the title Sunday during the final day of the Kansas Monster Buck Classic in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the rack unofficially measured in at 321 3/8 inches on the Boone and Crockett scale.

Official measurements will be taken in 2022 for world-record status, as it would be the fourth-largest nontypical deer ever recorded.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories