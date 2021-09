MONTEZUMA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 53-year-old Montezuma man was killed in a crash Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on U.S. 54 and Road 26 in Meade County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram was northbound on Road 26 when it failed to yield to a westbound semi on U.S. 54.

The patrol said Neil Peters-Krahn was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi from California had minor injuries and was transported to Meade County Hospital.