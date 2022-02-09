WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last July, KSN introduced you to 80-year-old Cheney resident Diana Kovacs. She had recently moved to Cheney from Sun City, Arizona. However, nearly none of her furniture made the trip with her.

The company Kovacs paid to move her belongings was Nationwide Moving. They then used a moving company broker, Honeybee Logistics LLC, based out of Pennsylvania, to be responsible for her move. Kovacs says the majority of her furniture has now been delivered, but the condition of her belongings is shocking to see.

“Everything is just trashed,” Kovacs explained. “Almost everything that had doors, the doors are broken some way or another.”

Kovacs says the last few months have been frustrating, but when she saw her delivered furniture, that frustration turned to depression.

“It makes me question the decision to ever leave Arizona. Because at least then I’d have all of my stuff,” Kovacs said.

The contract Kovacs signed with Honeybee Logistics LLC keeps her from taking any legal action. As for her broken and still missing furniture, Kovacs says the company is offering to pay 60 cents per pound.

“[Honeybee Logistics] said the storage building was empty, so I needed to send her a list of everything that I’m short.”

Sadly, Kovacs’ story is not isolated. In fact, Honeybee Logistics LLC has had so many angry customers several called another moving company broker, Honeybee Freight, out of Georgia.

It’s a problem Honeybee Freight co-founder Andrew Prater was surprised to find himself in, “I probably started to get calls; I’d say the first calls were probably a year, year and a half ago. You know, there are folks out there who lie about who they are, and sometimes those things can go under the covers, and you don’t know until you’re involved with a scam.”

KSN reached out via phone call and text to Honeybee Logistics LLC for an interview. The company never responded.

According to the Better Business Bureau, they gave Honeybee Logistics LLC an F-grade.