LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – Cross-country moves can take time, but imagine waiting four months for your things. That’s what is happening to one Lee’s Summit woman. Not only is her furniture missing, but so are her husband and son’s ashes.

Patty Norenberg thought she was hiring Mayflower Movers, an established company with more than 90 years in the business. Unfortunately, a company with a similar name confused her and her son. By the time she realized what was happening it was too late.

Norenberg spent the last four months living with her son. On Wednesday, she moved into her empty home. She has a borrowed recliner, an air mattress, fold-out T.V. tables, and a few boxes of items she brought from Oregon. After months of living without her belongings Norenberg says she has to try and learn to live without them because she worries she may never see them again.

“They have everything it took me a lifetime to put together,” Norenberg said.

She moved to Lee’s Summit in October from Oregon to be near her son and her young grandchildren.

“It came to a point, especially after I broke my back, that I needed to be close to family,” Norenberg said.

When she needed to find a mover she put her information into a referral service online.

“I put my name and phone number and email address and within a couple hours my phone was ringing off the hook,” Norenberg said.

She doesn’t answer the phone if she does not know who is calling so she waited to see who would leave her a message. One of the messages was from a company called Mayflower. The Mayflower name is known as one of the most recognized names in moving companies. Unfortunately for Norenberg, it wasn’t Mayflower but that wasn’t clear. The company was actually Mayflower Relocation Solutions based out of West Palm Beach, Florida.

She originally paid the company a $2,900 deposit for the move. They told her as a company they do not accept credit cards or checks, but only cash. They convinced Norenberg to give them a bank account number.

She said she reluctantly gave them the number for an investment account she has that is closely watched.

After they signed up with the company they did a virtual walk through of her home and raised the price.

“They said oh, no. it’s going to be thirteen thousand instead of nine thousand, so we need another twenty-three hundred dollars,” Norenberg said.

Then on the day of the move, October 9, Norenberg and her son, Sean Castle, found out Mayflower Relocation Services was simply a referral company. Neville and Son Trucking showed up to move her. The company based in Winter Garden, Florida has less than stellar ratings online.

Many show similar situations to what Norenburg is going through. Between Mayflower Relocation and Neville and Son she gave them $13,000 for the move.

She says when they came into her house they once again raised the price, and found herself in a desperate situation where she had to get out of her house and put her trust in Neville and Son.

“Well, I guess I don’t have a choice at this point. You’ve got everything I own in the truck,” Norenberg said.

She was supposed to have her items delivered in Mid-November. She and her son say they tried to keep in touch with the company for updates but more and more they would hear less and less.

“I think it was about mid-December and they couldn’t provide any answers and would never get back to us or say they would get back to us and never would,” her son, Sean Castle said.

“Just about a month ago they quit answering the phone totally,” Norenberg said.

WDAF-TV spoke with Neville and Son on the phone and said a number of things were keeping them from getting Patty her belongings. They said “a lot of things have been going on” and also said weather was a factor.

In Norenberg’s belongings are also her husband and son’s ashes. Her husband was a retired police detective in Eugene, Oregon who died in his sleep in 2010. Her son passed away in the 1990s due to a medical condition. Norenberg said she planned to have all their ashes spread together when she eventually passes away.

“I would like to have the ashes back. I figured when I’d go, we’d all go together,” Norenberg said.

“The ashes. My brother. My stepdad. I know how much that means to my mom. That’s hard to comprehend that we may not see that again,” Castle said.

She is praying soon Neville and son will return her belongings so she can start this new chapter in her life.

“This is killing me. I’m an old woman. I want to enjoy what I’ve got left and they just want to take it all away from me,” Norenberg said.

Neville and Son told WDAF-TV Wednesday they will have Norenberg’s belongings in a van on their way to Lee’s Summit by the 12th of February. They said they did not want to give an exact delivery date in case there are more delays. They said her items are currently in a storage unit, but could not provide information on which storage facility they are in or even which state.

WDAF-TV will follow up and let you know if and when Norenberg is reunited with her things.

WDAF-TV reached out to Mayflower Relocation Services multiple times ahead of this publication but did not receive a response.

The real Mayflower Company tells WDAF-TV Mayflower Relocation Services has been an issue for some time. They receive around four to five calls per week with people who believed they were working with them but were actually working with Mayflower Relocation Services.

We were devastated to hear Ms. Norenberg’s story. Unfortunately, there are several bad actors in the moving industry who brand themselves using similar names as other reputable and licensed moving companies. We have sent Mayflower Relocation Services several cease and desist letters with no response and are identifying other legal avenues we can take. Mayflower Transit works closely with the American Trucking Industry to improve enforcement of the federal laws in place to protect consumers, like Ms. Norenberg. These federal laws include holding bad actors like Mayflower Relocation Services accountable for their actions. Because families move interstate so rarely, it is critical to be as educated as possible before beginning the process. Mayflower Transit Statement from Eily Cummings, Director Corporate Communications

UniGroup, the parent company of Mayflower Transit and United Van Lines has a website: moverescue.com to help educate consumers on the moving process. There are several bad actors in the moving industry, and move rescue helps give consumers the tools they need to protect themselves in the moving process.