Months later, still no charges after car drove into protest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County district attorney’s office is still deciding whether to file charges for two incidents earlier this year where vehicles drove into protests in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that meanwhile, at least three defendants have been charged for similar allegations that weren’t protest-related.

On May 31, video showed a woman accelerating an SUV into protesters during a march against police brutality.

On June 29, another woman drove an SUV through protesters’ makeshift barricades and into a crowd.

No serious injuries were reported. An official with the DA’s office says there were differences between the cases involving the protests and the other cases.

