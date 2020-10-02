Months later, still no charges after car drove into protest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County district attorney’s office is still deciding whether to file charges for two incidents earlier this year where vehicles drove into protests in Lawrence.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that meanwhile, at least three defendants have been charged for similar allegations that weren’t protest-related.
On May 31, video showed a woman accelerating an SUV into protesters during a march against police brutality.
On June 29, another woman drove an SUV through protesters’ makeshift barricades and into a crowd.
No serious injuries were reported. An official with the DA’s office says there were differences between the cases involving the protests and the other cases.
