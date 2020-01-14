Moody’s downgrades debt rating for Spirit AeroSystems

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Spirit-Aerosystems_1534541467220.jpg

Spirit Aerosystems (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the debt rating for Spirit AeroSystems to junk-bond status after the major supplier of fuselages for Boeing’s troubled 737 Max announced massive layoffs last week.

Monday’s downgrade comes after Spirit announced on Friday that it was laying off 2,800 workers in Wichita and that it planned smaller workforce reductions later this month at its plants in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.

Spirit produced about 70% of the 737 Max, including the fuselage and other major components.

Contracts with Boeing for the Max represents more than half of Spirit’s annual income. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories