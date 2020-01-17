Moody’s says Kansas layoffs threaten government tax revenues

Local

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Moody’s Investors Service says that layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems are “credit negative” for the city of Wichita, Sedgwick County and local communities because the workforce reduction threatens retail sales.

That lowers sales tax revenues that support government budgets.

The credit rating service said Friday that most local governments in the Wichita area would be able to weather a short-term economic slowdown stemming from the layoffs.

However, it anticipated that workers will move out of the area if the lower staffing at Spirit and other suppliers continues for an extended time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories