Moon Sisters celebrate Monday’s pink Supermoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Those who remembered to look towards the sky Monday night may have noticed the pink supermoon. This phenomenon will only occur twice this year.

Tonight’s supermoon is especially meaningful to Cindy Smith, a self-coined ‘Moon Sister.’

“I was looking at it last night and I was getting goosebumps,” said Smith. Smith and her friends feel a strong connection to the moon. So much so, they decided to call themselves the ‘Moon Sisters.’

“We all have this earthiness about us, we all have this thing about the moon,” added Smith.

Prior to the pandemic, every time there was a full moon, Smith and her six Moon Sisters would gather in her yard near Kansas City.

“Everybody brought food, we do our fire wherever it is, everybody has two pieces of paper at least, and you write and we always burn them — and after that we drum,” Smith added.

It’s a ritual Smith and her Moon Sisters started about three years ago.

“It was just being in the moment,” said Smith. A moment that Smith said, can have lingering effects. “Some nights it’s hard to go to sleep and other nights it isn’t — it just, it depends on the moon,” added Smith.

Psychologist Greg Nawalanic said there is some evidence that full moons can affect people. “I’m willing to go as far as to say that it will steer our behavior, as far as like acting differently, but sleep can change,” said Nawalanic.

For Smith and her Moon Sisters, the supermoon is something larger than life. “I think about my connection, and how many people are looking at that moon,” said Smith.