WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 69-year-old man has died following a moped accident Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 pm at McLean and Walker, south of the Lincoln Street bridge. Wichita Police say the man was riding his moped east on Walker when he crashed into a Subaru Forrester moving south on McLean.

He was taken by EMS to Wesley Medical Center, where he later died. The 72-year-old driver of the Subaru was not hurt.

Police don’t think drugs, alcohol, or speed were involved in the crash and are still investigating what happened. They ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call detectives at 316-350-3687.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in Wichita this year.