WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — Republican Kanas Senator Jerry Moran, along with his Democratic colleagues Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), has introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act.

The legislation aims to improve and expand services for aging veterans and their caregivers. It’s named in honor of Sen. Elizabeth Dole, wife of the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole, a veteran of World War II. The bill was also previously introduced in the 117th Congress, but the committee voted to make amendments to it before it was reintroduced.

“Senator Elizabeth Dole represents the millions of caregivers who have worked behind the scenes to care for our nation’s veterans who are impacted by advanced age or catastrophic injuries,” Moran said in a news release. “Caregivers help veterans maintain their independence and stay in their own homes in their own communities for as long as possible as they age. The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act expands access to home and community-based services.”

“In rural states like Montana where folks often have to travel great distances for health care services, making sure our aging and disabled veterans have access to convenient and quality long-term care options is critical,” Sen. Tester, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said. “That’s why I’m proud to join my colleagues in our bipartisan effort to provide veterans the flexibility to be cared for by their loved ones or providers of their choosing, from the comfort of their own home.”

“Caregivers provide invaluable support to veterans – helping to ensure that they can maintain their independence and stay active in our communities,” said Sen. Hassan. “The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act helps recognize the vital work of caregivers while also expanding home and community-based services for our country’s veterans.”

If passed and signed into law, the bill: