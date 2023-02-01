WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — Republican Kanas Senator Jerry Moran, along with his Democratic colleagues Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), has introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act.
The legislation aims to improve and expand services for aging veterans and their caregivers. It’s named in honor of Sen. Elizabeth Dole, wife of the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole, a veteran of World War II. The bill was also previously introduced in the 117th Congress, but the committee voted to make amendments to it before it was reintroduced.
“Senator Elizabeth Dole represents the millions of caregivers who have worked behind the scenes to care for our nation’s veterans who are impacted by advanced age or catastrophic injuries,” Moran said in a news release. “Caregivers help veterans maintain their independence and stay in their own homes in their own communities for as long as possible as they age. The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act expands access to home and community-based services.”
“In rural states like Montana where folks often have to travel great distances for health care services, making sure our aging and disabled veterans have access to convenient and quality long-term care options is critical,” Sen. Tester, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said. “That’s why I’m proud to join my colleagues in our bipartisan effort to provide veterans the flexibility to be cared for by their loved ones or providers of their choosing, from the comfort of their own home.”
“Caregivers provide invaluable support to veterans – helping to ensure that they can maintain their independence and stay active in our communities,” said Sen. Hassan. “The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act helps recognize the vital work of caregivers while also expanding home and community-based services for our country’s veterans.”
If passed and signed into law, the bill:
- Increases the expenditure cap for noninstitutional care alternative programs from 65 percent to 100 percent of nursing home care costs;
- Expands access to home and community-based alternative care programs to veterans at all VA medical facilities, as well as to veterans living in U.S. territories and Native veterans enrolled in IHS or tribal health programs;
- Requires the creation of a centralized website to disseminate information and resources related to home and community-based programs and help veterans and caregivers determine their eligibility;
- Requires VA to review staffing and resource needs, accessibility, and other aspects of the Office of Geriatrics and Extended Care and Caregiver Support Program Office to make certain they are appropriately serving veterans and caregivers;
- Creates a pilot program to provide home health aide services for veterans that reside in communities with a shortage of home health aides; and
- Requires VA to establish a warm handoff process for veterans and caregivers who are discharged from or ineligible for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.