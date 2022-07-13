WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced some more closures at Wichita’s North Junction.

The northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for bridge construction.

Also, the northbound I-235 exit to southbound I-135 will be closed today, Thursday and Friday during daytime work hours.

On Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 will close until late Sunday, July 17.