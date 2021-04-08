Court document: Suellentrop blood alcohol twice legal limit

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a meeting of fellow GOP senators Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Suellentrop is stepping away from most of his duties as majority leader following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee law enforcement. (AP Photo/Andy Tsubasa Field)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A court document made public today claims that Gene Suellentrop’s blood had an alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit, when he was found driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Topeka in March.

The probable cause affidavit also refers to him being confused, driving 90 miles an hour, and calling officers names.

Callers initially reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 starting near Wanamaker Road and minutes later on I-70 around 12:45 a.m. March 16.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver of the SUV as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop of Wichita.

Suellentrop is a 68-year-old business owner who served in the Kansas House for seven years before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

He won re-election last year, and fellow GOP senators chose him as the chamber’s No. 2 leader in December.