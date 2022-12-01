WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another weekend detour is planned at Wichita’s North Junction project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said that on Saturday, Dec. 3, southbound I-135 south of 45th Street will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge work. A detour will direct traffic onto southbound I-235 to Broadway to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.

(KSN Image)

Also on Saturday, the westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to rearrange traffic lanes for a lane extension project.

The lane extension project will start on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and last two months. Traffic will be diverted onto southbound I-235 to Broadway to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.