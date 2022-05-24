WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas drivers may notice it will cost them more to fill their gas tanks this week. Several Wichita people are reporting gas prices have jumped more than 15 cents a gallon, from $3.98 on Monday to $4.15 on Tuesday. It is just ahead of Memorial Day.

AAA shows the average gas price across Kansas is $4.06, while the national average is $4.59.

Kansas average gas prices

Regular Diesel Current Average $4.066 $5.167 Yesterday’s Average $4.046 $5.179 Week Ago Average $4.006 $5.257 Month Ago Average $3.773 $4.805 Year Ago Average $2.833 $3.063 Courtesy AAA.com

Another popular website, GasBuddy.com, lists places where drivers can still find cheaper gas prices. It includes links to 19 Kansas towns and the areas around them: Arkansas City, Atchison, Coffeyville, Dodge City, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Liberal, Manhattan, McPherson, Ottawa, Parsons, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka, and Wichita.

As of 10 a.m., GasBuddy.com still showed some Wichita-area gas prices around $3.80 a gallon.

AAA said the supply of gas has decreased while the demand has increased.

“Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”