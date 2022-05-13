WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Enjoy the lack of orange traffic cones and barrels on Kellogg while you can because they are coming back. The Kansas Department of Transportation is ready to get started on the next stretch of the East Kellogg Freeway Project.

But before roadwork begins again, KDOT is holding a public meeting for people to give feedback on the options being considered.

The meeting is from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at LifeChange Church Wichita, 10225 E. Kellogg Drive.

KDOT is looking at improvements to U.S. 54 in two phases:

From the K-96 interchange in east Wichita through 159th Street in Andover

From east of 159th Street to east of Prairie Creek Road in Andover

KDOT says the purpose is to reduce traffic congestion, increase safety, and support economic growth. The goal is to have most of the construction finished by the end of 2025.

The modernization project is part of Kansas’ IKE Program – a 10-year, $10 billion program focused on preserving, modernizing and expanding Kansas’ transportation system.

The KDOT meeting is a chance for the public to talk with the project team, provide feedback, and see the project timeline. There will not be a formal presentation. Attendees can come and go at any time during the event.

In cooperation with KDOT, the Federal Highway Administration is initiating an environmental assessment to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This meeting will serve as a public scoping method during the NEPA process.

For those unable to attend, a virtual option will be available online from May 26 to June 9 at eastkellogg.ksdotike.org/.