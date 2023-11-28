WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems says it is making organizational changes to strengthen its focus on quality and operational performance.

On Tuesday, the company announced that Sam Marnick is leaving. She was the executive vice president and chief operating officer, president of the commercial division.

“Sam has been a key member of Spirit’s leadership team for a number of years, serving across multiple roles and events in Spirit’s history,” Bob Johnson, Spirit AeroSystems chairman, said in a news release.

“We wish Sam well on future endeavors. She played a pivotal role in establishing Spirit as an independent company,” Patrick Shanahan, Spirit president and CEO, said. “We are taking this opportunity to realign to enhance program execution and integration across operations.”

Terry George will serve as interim senior vice president as part of the transition. He will lead site operations in Wichita and Tulsa, including fabrication, operations engineering, tooling, and facilities.

Program leaders who reported to Marnick will now report directly to Shanahan.

In October, Spirit announced the resignation of CEO and president Thomas Gentile and the appointment of Shanahan to the job.