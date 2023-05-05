NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a few cop cars in the Newton/Harvey County Car Show’s Cruise Night this year.

Last year, after several complaints of “burnouts” and actual racing on Newton’s Main Street, officers are stepping up patrols and a presence.

“And it was not meant to be a giant burnout contest and go on Main Street and act like, be silly on Main Street,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay. “And so, yes, last year was the worst year I’ve seen with the burnouts.”

Sheriff Gay is also a member of the car club putting on the car show in Newton this year. He says he would like to see it stay safe.

Other car club members say having more Newton officers in the area is just fine with them.

“There’s a time and place for everything, and probably downtown Newton both sides of the streets lined with people, is probably not the best time to do that,” said Aaron Slife, a car enthusiast. “Luckily, no one was injured or hurt.”

Others in the car show, which brings in hundreds of cars from the area, say they, too, want police to keep an eye on the show so nothing gets too out of hand.

“You have so many people together. I feel that it’s not different than the kids going out Friday, Saturday night and cruising up and down main,” said Clyde Beck, a car enthusiast enjoying the car show. “Might as well keep it safe. This is a great event.”

Gay says there were no tickets handed out early on Friday Cruise Night.

“So last year was the worst I’ve seen. So, yes, it was frustrating because then they give the rest of us a bad name,” said Gay.

The sheriff also reminds people they can face expensive tickets for reckless driving or even lose their licenses if they go too fast on Main Street.

“Just keep it safe,” said Gay. “This is a great event that brings so much to the area.”