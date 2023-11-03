WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travelers will have more options when they fly out of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport next week.

Starting Sunday, Southwest Airlines will resume daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas. The flight departs at 12:35 p.m. and arrives in Las Vegas at 1:25 p.m. On the return leg, the flight will leave Las Vegas at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Wichita at 4:30 p.m.

Also, on Sunday, American Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights from Wichita to Phoenix. The flight leaves Wichita around 6 a.m. and arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport around 7:30 a.m. The return flight leaves Phoenix around 8 p.m. and arrives in Wichita at 11:30 p.m.

Another popular destination will be available in January. On Jan. 8, American Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Wichita and Washington, D.C.