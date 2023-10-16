WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More edibles were consumed by students at a Wichita middle school on Monday morning.
It happened at Brooks Center for STEM and Arts Magnet Middle School.
Wichita police said the incident involved four students who “got sick” after having “reportedly consumed edibles.” It comes nearly three weeks after children were given marijuana-laced candy at Coleman Middle School.
The following message was sent to Brooks Middle School parents about the situation:
Good morning, Brooks families,
The safety of our students is our top priority. This morning we had a few students who consumed edibles that were brought to school by a student. It resulted in a need for some to receive medical attention. We contacted the Wichita Police Department who are investigating. There will be consequences for the students involved.
Parents, please talk with your children about the potential risks associated with consuming candy or any other item that isn’t clearly marked.
Thank you for your continued support of Brooks.