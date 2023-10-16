WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More edibles were consumed by students at a Wichita middle school on Monday morning.

It happened at Brooks Center for STEM and Arts Magnet Middle School.

Wichita police said the incident involved four students who “got sick” after having “reportedly consumed edibles.” It comes nearly three weeks after children were given marijuana-laced candy at Coleman Middle School.

The following message was sent to Brooks Middle School parents about the situation: