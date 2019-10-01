More than $1,000 stolen from Starkey, Inc.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– More than $1,000 worth of car parts were stolen from Starkey Inc., a living community that provides bus services to dozens of people with disabilities in Sedgwick County.

According to a Facebook post made by Starkey Inc., the thieves were able to get away with batteries, estimated to be worth $640, and catalytic converters, estimated worth of $800, immobilizing the busses and leaving dozens of people without a ride Monday morning.

Starkey Inc. and the WPD are asking the community for help in finding the suspects who stole the car parts.

Anyone with information contact detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers (316)-267-2111.







