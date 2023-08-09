WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 20 electric scooters were recovered from the Arkansas River by the Keeper of the Plains Tuesday afternoon.

Electric scooters came to Wichita in July 2019. The two companies currently operating in Wichita are VeoRide and Bird.

A KSN photojournalist spoke to a person at the scene working to recover the scooters who identified themself as a manager for VeoRide.

He said the units may have been there for some time, only becoming visible because of lower water levels. KSN has reached out to the company for a formal statement but has not received a reply.

