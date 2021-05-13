More than $20,000 raised for Jackson County family that lost father in explosion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A GoFundMe page for a Jackson County family that lost their patriarch in a home explosion has raised more than $20,000 of its $30,000 goal by Thursday morning.

Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton, was killed when an accident led to an explosion that leveled his home and left his wife, Teri, in the hospital.

The family of Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton is grieving after “Lu” was killed in an explosion earlier this week. A gofundme page has been set up to help pay expenses after Lu’s home was completely destroyed.

The page indicates the money used will go to necessities the family needs, medical bills during Teri’s recovery and Lu’s funeral expenses.

The explosion happened early Monday evening.

Rescue units went to 27284 Q4 Road about 3 miles north of Holton, or about ¾ of a mile northeast of Jackson Heights School.

When they got to the scene, they found the home leveled and flames burning in the rubble.

One anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the fund.