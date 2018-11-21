More than a thousand people expected at YMCA We Care dinner Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Many Wichitans will celebrate Thanksgiving early at the YMCA 41st Annual We Care Dinner today.

Organizers said they expect to serve around 1,500 people at the community event.

Volunteers have worked all week to prepare for the city's biggest Thanksgiving dinner.

It provides a warm, hot meal to kids and adults who may not otherwise receive a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow.

Not only does does it bring area families together, but also various community organizations -- such as The Lord's Diner.

Guests can expect turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and all the fixins'. Each guest will also receive a warm coat and other winter items.

Organizers said this is an important community event for those in need to receive what some people might take for granted.

"Hopefully make their Thanksgiving a little better and also with the coats and the warm winter items make their winter a little more comfortable," said Becky Tuttle, from The Greater Wichita YMCA.

The We Care dinner is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA on North Market.

Tickets are needed to attend. Guests can pick up tickets at the Downtown YMCA.