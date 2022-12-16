WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations.

Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance at this link. No tickets will be for sale at the gate.

Illuminations at Botanica has been consistently voted as one of the Top 10 holiday light displays in the country. For more information, click here.