More tips sought on third anniversary of woman’s killing

ASSARIA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are asking for more information about the killing of a Kansas dog breeder on the third anniversary of her death.

The Kansas Bureau of Information said in a news release that it’s followed up on hundreds of leads in the slaying of 57-year-old Lori Heimer. She was found dead on June 25, 2016, in her home in Assaria in rural Saline County. She operated a dog breeding business there called Lori’s Poodle Patch.

Authorities continue to seek information from anyone who had contact with Heimer through the business in the month of June 2016. The KBI says that callers may remain anonymous.