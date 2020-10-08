More voting options, fewer polling sites planned in Kansas

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, election workers open and sort mail-in ballot requests at the Johnson County election office in Olathe, Kan. Kansas voters will have more options this year to cast their ballot, easing the pressure on fewer available in-person polling sites on Election Day amid pandemic concerns that have closed traditional voting locations in many churches and nursing homes, election officials said. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel File)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters will have more options this year to cast their ballot, easing the pressure on fewer available in-person polling sites on Election Day.

The plans come amid pandemic concerns that have closed traditional voting locations in many churches and nursing homes.

Local election officials have been scrambling to find alternative handicap-accessible sites that are large enough to allow for social distancing on Election Day.

They are counting on more voters using advance ballots that can be mailed in, dropped in new ballot boxes or taken to polling sites.

Some Kansas counties are also opening more in-person polling sites — and opening them sooner than usual — for in-person early voting this year.

LATEST STORIES: