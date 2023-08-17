WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — West Wichita drivers are already dealing with Kellogg lane closures just past West Street. Starting Monday, they will also face closed lanes on Kellogg between Maize Road and 119th Street West.

The first lane closures started this past Monday. The Kansas Department of Transportation is doing bridge repairs over the M.S. “Mitch” Mitchell Floodway, also commonly known as The Big Ditch. The work should be finished by mid-December.

The City of Wichita says the new lane closures are a few miles west of the other project. Signs are already up warning drivers to expect lane closures starting Monday, Aug. 21. KDOT’s traffic count of that area in 2015 showed 34,600 people use that mile-long stretch of Kellogg each day. With more housing developments in that area in the past eight years, it is believed the traffic count is higher now.

The new project is for concrete pavement repairs and a new asphalt surface. The City estimates the work will be finished in November.

Both eastbound and westbound Kellogg will be down to one lane during the work. Also, the dual southbound left turn lanes on 119th Street will be reduced to one lane.

The City is encouraging city drivers to use alternate routes when possible, such as Maple, Pawnee and Central.