Morning storms cause damage southeast of Anthony

Video Courtesy: Melinda Goertz

ANTHONY, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms moved across parts of Kansas early Friday.

A viewer from Harper County sent video of storm damage left behind.

The storm was powerful enough to damage some sheds containing farm equipment. Trees on the property were also damage.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

