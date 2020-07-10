Morning storms cause damage southeast of Anthony

Video Courtesy: Melinda Goertz
ANTHONY, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms moved across parts of Kansas early Friday.
A viewer from Harper County sent video of storm damage left behind.
The storm was powerful enough to damage some sheds containing farm equipment. Trees on the property were also damage.
No word on if anyone was hurt.
LATEST STORIES:
- Train vs. pedestrian accident closes some crossings in south Wichita
- Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl
- Harvey County identifies community spread of COVID-19
- Do not drink order for Kingman rescinded following water supply issue
- Shockers, Wildcats to revive series after 17 years