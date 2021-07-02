Mosquito season is here, what you can do to keep them at bay

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bug experts say rainy, humid, and hot days create the perfect equation for mosquitos.

Terry Fritz, the owner of Mosquito Joes of Wichita said peak mosquito season is here and will continue into August, but there are ways to keep them at bay and protect yourself when having fun outside.

“We just got the perfect storm, they are absolutely exploding right now,” said Fritz.

The almost invisible buggers are beginning to make themselves known this year and Fritz said this year is going to be buggy.

“This year what we are seeing is that it is going to be higher than normal, said Fritz. “But because of all the moisture, it is unusual how much rain how many days in a row we have had rain.”

Amanda Alessi, the director of Great Plains Nature Center said she herself has gotten a few itchy bumps already this year. “Here in the park some years they are prevalent and so far this is one of those years,” said Alessi.

Aside from the itchy side effect of the bites, Ascension Via Christi pediatrician Amy Seery says it is important to try to prevent getting bitten.

“Anytime a mosquito bites us unfortunately it creates a puncture in our skin and that allows bacteria and other viruses to get in, Dr. Seery said. “Mosquitos themselves can every carry infection and the prevalence of the West Nile virus has been growing in Kansas.”

Dr. Seery recommends treating outdoor clothes with some things called Permethrin and EPA-approved bug sprays, and to also check on your kids’ bites.

“If any bite gets really red swollen or warm, they should have it evaluated by a medical team,” said Dr. Seery.

Another way to help keep mosquitos at bay is by keeping your lawn mowed and making sure to get rid of standing water around your home once a week.