Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Wichita, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Wichita below:

#10. 2810 N North Shore Cir, Wichita ($1,350,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,670 square feet; $202 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 14000 E Summerfield Cir, Wichita ($1,387,500)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,594 square feet; $248 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 10522 E Summerfield Cir, Wichita ($1,400,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,741 square feet; $243 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1805 N Red Brush St, Wichita ($1,450,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,572 square feet; $220 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 27 N Sandpiper Cir, Wichita ($1,750,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 9,581 square feet; $182 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 3511 W Crystal Beach Cir, Wichita ($1,999,900)

– 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 10,464 square feet; $191 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1410 N Linden Cir, Wichita ($2,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 18,704 square feet; $106 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 14100 E Pinnacle Dr, Wichita ($2,375,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 11,427 square feet; $207 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 8929 E Crestwood St, Wichita ($2,600,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,693 square feet; $299 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 201 N Ohio Ave, Wichita ($3,000,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 9,450 square feet; $317 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)